Viral Video: We all know crows to be playful and mischievous creatures, who often amuse us with their antics. Not only that, they are also intelligent. More so, research suggests that crows also like to play just like humans and a video going viral is a proof of that. In the video, a playful crow is seen teasing a cat, and it will surely make you laugh out loud. In the video, a cat is seen lying on the ground while the crow is sitting behind it. Clearly in a mood to play, the crow slowly starts to come close to the cat, but immediately pretends to not be concerned as soon as the cat looks back. The crow tries to disturb the cat again, but retreats as soon as the uninterested feline looks at the crow. The video seems to be recorded by someone in a park. Also Read - Viral Video: This Dog Going Down a Huge Slide To Swim In The Pool Is a Vibe. Watch

The video was shared an Instagram account bviral with a caption, ”What’s this crow’s problem?”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people can’t stop laughing after watching this funny sight. Since being shared online 3 days ago, the video received over 47,000 likes and many comments. One user wrote, “When the crow looked the other way just when the cat turned his face.” Another commented, “Yo… They are smarter than we all think. They’ve been playin us.”