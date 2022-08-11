New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday with the daughters of the staff members working at his office. This was a special Raksha Bandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at the Prime Minister’s Office. In a video shared by PMO, PM Modi can be seen celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers working at PMO. He was also seen interacting with them as they came forward one-by-one to tie Rakhi.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Monkey Left Fascinated By A Smartphone, Tries to Snatch It From Human | Watch

PM Modi also shared the pictures on his Twitter account. He tweeted, “A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters…”

A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters… pic.twitter.com/mcEbq9lmpx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2022

Interestingly, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh had sent the sacred thread–Rakhi and wished him for the 2024 general election. Speaking to ANI, Qamar said she has made all preparations and expected to meet PM Modi this time. “I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design,” she added.

She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him for the 2024 election. “I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing good work like you are doing,” she said. PM Modi’s sister, Shaikh sent a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to him last year also.

Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers’ wrists and in return brothers shower them with presents.

(With ANI Inputs)