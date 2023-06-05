PM Modi To Putin, AI Creates Images Of World Leaders As Toddlers In Viral Video | Watch

Home

A viral video of AI-generated images of world leaders featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and many others as toddlers has set the internet on fire.

AI-generated images of PM Modi and Russian President Putin as toddlers go viral. (Photo: Instagram/Video Grab -planet.ai_)

Viral Video: Images and videos created by Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) have become the latest trend on social media. The explosive reach of AI in the last few months has made us wonder if we are going to lose our jobs. But, nevertheless, industry experts have assured us that AI can never replace humans. With that being said, the awe-inspiring AI-generated photos and videos have forced us to spend more of our time on social media. These synthetic images and videos generated by AI tools have led to the uprising of a new type of viral content.

A viral video of AI-generated images of world leaders featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Canadian President Justin Trudeau as toddlers has set the internet on fire. The video is mostly surrealist, oversaturated, and satisfying to watch which flips through the images of the popular world leaders. Former US president Barack Obama, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and former UK prime minister Boris Johnson as toddlers also make an appearance in the video. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Asking AI to Draw World Leaders as Babies!”

Watch: Viral Video Of AI-Generated Images Of PM Modi, Putin As Toddlers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Planet AI (@planet.ai_)

The video received a good response on Instagram with one user commenting, “All of them were sweet and innocent”.

Another user posted, “Kim Jong-un did not change.”

“I am finding it really funny that Pope Francis is still in his Pope clothes makes me think of a baby running the Catholic church,” another user commented.

