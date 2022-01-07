Viral Video: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was stranded on a flyover in Punjab’s Ferozepur district for over 15 minutes due to a protest by farmers. Reacting to the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab government on what it called ‘a major lapse in the security of the PM’. The security breach has turned into a political controversy with the BJP accusing the Congress of engineering the event along with the protesting farmers and the state police.Also Read - Video Shows Scenes At Ferozepur Flyover Where PM Modi Convoy Was Stuck For 20 Mins | WATCH

Meanwhile, an old video has surfaced on social media websites, which many people think predicts the events of PM’s security breach and shows almost exact sequence of events on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The video titled ‘Fer Dekhange’ was uploaded on YouTube on December 3, 2020 by a channel named Bawa Film Industry. The video shows PM Modi’s cavalcade being blocked by tractors and a huge crowd.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, BJP Leader Kapil Mishra cited the same animated video, alleging that it was put on YouTube by Khalistanis. Reacting to the video, several people have now alleged that the conspiracy to attack PM Modi’s convoy was hatched by extremists months ago.

In a tweet, he shared the video and wrote, ”This animated video was put on YouTube by Khalistanis a year ago. In this, fake farmers are trying to kill Modi ji by stopping and besieging him on a flyover.As in this video, the exact same thing was tried in Punjab. This is serious”

YouTube पर एक साल पहले ये एनिमेटेड वीडियो खालिस्तानियों द्वारा डाला गया इसमें मोदी जी को फ्लाईओवर के ऊपर नकली किसानों द्वारा रोककर, घेरकर मारने की कोशिश की जाती हैं जैसा इस वीडियो में हैं, हूबहू वैसे ही पंजाब में करने की कोशिश की गई This is serioushttps://t.co/MmY89xUxtl — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 7, 2022

Here are how people are reacting:

If this video is 1-year old and still on @YouTube, why no action taken against the person(s) who created/uploaded this video? Hello Sleepyhead @AshwiniVaishnaw ,This video depicts plan to kill your boss @narendramodi? कब जागोगे?🙈#मोदी_की_बेअदबी #ModiSecurityBreach https://t.co/FtkKzG2B5Q — #Intolerant भारतीय (Sanjeev Goyal) (@goyalsanjeev) January 7, 2022

@AmitShah this is shocking and extremely serious. Example must be made of these perpetrators. https://t.co/YCVTxufFEL — Dev Soni (@TheOptimusPryme) January 7, 2022

This is actually serious, @HMOIndia @PMOIndia.

Its very much now evident that what was happened with PM security in Firozpur was planned and state sponsered by Congress and Khalistani module..Please take note of it ..This is serious https://t.co/EBHLb7lHpf — Ravi Sangwan (@ravi08_sangwan) January 7, 2022

