Viral Video: PM Narendra Modi’s Doppelganger Sells Chaat in Gujarat, Says ‘Woh Chai Wale The, Mein Paani Puri Wala Hoon’ – Watch

A food blogger has found uncanny similarities and slight resemblances between Indian PM Narendra Modi and a Gujarat-based 'chaat' stall owner.

Viral Video: While your lookalike may still be out there somewhere in the world but the internet has repeatedly been able to track down many people who resemble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And once again a man with white hair, a trimmed beard, wearing a kurta-churidar, and a Nehru jacket looked exactly like the most powerful man in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A food blogger from Vadodara posted a video that has now gone viral online due to its striking similarity with PM. His face cut, dressing style and tone resembled our Narendra Modi. The video begins with the chaat seller introducing himself as Anil Bhai Khattar. He even went on to say, ‘Woh chai wale thhe, mein paani puri wala hoon.’

The caption on the viral Instagram post read, “Modiji’s Look-a-like selling Pani Puri, is it?😨😱Tulsi Pani Puri, Shop no 7, bhudevi complex, near brown burger, Mota Bazaar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand, Gujarat 388120.”

WATCH NARENDRA MODI’S DOPPELGANGER VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Thakkar 🇮🇳 (@eatinvadodara)

He revealed that people know him by the name Modi because his side face and his personality are a reflection of PM. Narendra Modi’s doppelganger told that he is working as a chat seller since the age of 15. He sells paani puri, bhel, dahi puri, sev puri and basket chat.

The video went viral in no time and left netizens baffled. The video has over 170K likes and 884 comments and three million views. They swamped the comment section with some hilarious remarks about the street vendor’s striking resemblance to PM Narendra Modi. One of the users wrote, “Voice 70% match.”Most probably he will be our next PM🤣🤣…”

What do you think about PM Narendra Modi’s lookalike?

