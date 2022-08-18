Viral Video Today: These two men were greeted by unexpected while paddleboarding in the ocean as they were surprised by as many as 12 whales. The two paddle boarders were approached by a pod of whales off the coast of Monte Hermoso, Argentina, on August 16.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves to Chale Jaise Hawayein, Internet Says 'Suberb' | Watch

The two men told local media that the pod had at least 12 whales total. The two men swam beside the whales for around a whole hour. Now This shared a video on Twitter that showed the two men rowing their paddleboards in a spot as whales bumped into them and circled them. During the video, one paddleboarder is knocked off of their board by a whale fin but they both said the experience gave them an immense feeling of joy.

However, the whales were not harming them as they don't eat humans. The clip has gone viral with over 22k views. In the clip, the pod of whales was huddled together as they swam in and out of the ocean's surface in a mesmerizing way.

Watch the viral video below:

A whale of a time! Two paddle boarders were approached by a pod of whales off the coast of Monte Hermoso, Argentina, on August 16. The two men told local media that the pod had at least 12 whales total, and they swam beside them for approx one hour. 🐋 pic.twitter.com/DMAVn6RaLX — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 18, 2022

Wasn’t that such a rare sight to witness?!