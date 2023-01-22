Viral Video: Polar Bear Mommy And Her Cub Basking In Sun Make For Delightful Sight | WATCH

Home

At times, the mother becomes a friend for her babies and as said it is beyond words to decipher this divine relationship.

Viral Video: The beautiful, pious bond between a mother and her child can never be described in words nor can it be comprehended. It is beyond words. Any sight of a mother and her baby snuggled up makes for a heavenly view. And if it is about animals then you can be assured of a curious kind of joy. Just like humans, animals too exhibit extremely strong emotions among themselves and with their young ones. The mother provides her offspring with food, security, and comfort. She also plays with her babies like a friend.

There is one video that is going viral showing a polar bear with her little cub basking in the sun and a melodious song playing in the background. It makes for a lovely sight. The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption, “Mommy and her baby.. 😊”

