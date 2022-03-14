Viral Video: An adorable video has gone viral on social media, showing a group of otters crossing a busy road in Singapore with the assistance of the police. The video which was reportedly taken on a multilane road outside Singapore’s presidential palace shows the police stopping traffic to let a family of otters cross the busy road safely. As as a traffic cop stands in the middle of the road to hold the traffic, a family of 16 otters cross the road with short pauses. Meanwhile, the traffic light at the intersection was also turned red to allow them to safely cross the road. The clip seems to have been shot by a commuter on a double-decker bus.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to 'Kacha Badam' in School Uniform, Her Cuteness Wins The Internet | Watch

The video was shared by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with a caption that read, “Our local otters have been dropping in on the Istana. Appreciate the care by Istana staff, @nparksbuzz, @SingaporePolice and members of public to help them co-exist with us safely in our urban environment, e.g. crossing the road safely.”

Our local otters have been dropping in on the Istana. Appreciate the care by Istana staff, @nparksbuzz, @SingaporePolice and members of public to help them co-exist with us safely in our urban environment, e.g. crossing the road safely. – LHL https://t.co/H8jGiAmTLB pic.twitter.com/j0lzTZIiyU — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) March 11, 2022

The video has gone viral, and many appreciated the Singapore traffic police for the heartwarming gesture. One user said, “Really it’s very amazing. We need to take care when seeing this kind of situation.”

From my friend in Singapore the ever delightful otters! Watch how they look both ways before crossing the road & make sure babies scale the wall. So dear. Have been so engrossed in this many times I forgot to retweet it!🤣 https://t.co/r2R4LotaZl — Adelaide (@Adelaidesoars) March 16, 2021

Amazing and wonderful. — A Chatterjee (@VegaKat) March 11, 2022

Really it's very amazing. We Need to take care when see the like this situation..❤💙💜💚💚🧡🧡🖤💚💚💜❤💙 — VLOGGER MAZHARUL (@VMazharul) March 13, 2022

Mr. Prime Minister, you are leader of a great country with people taking care of each other! RESPECT! Your fan from Sri Lanka! — Christopher Perera (@c2204170) March 11, 2022

According to an Indian Express report, the animals in the video are Lutrogale perspicillata, known for their velvety coat and are the largest species of otters in Southeast Asia.