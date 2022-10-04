Viral Video Today: Delhi Metro is turning out to be a constant source of entertainment for the internet, sometimes you see two women fighting over a seat and sometimes you spot budding influencers making dance reels inside the train. This time, it’s the daily struggle of Delhiites when they travel in metro during peak office hours.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Dances Inside Delhi Metro As Friend Films Her, Netizens Say Need Her Confidence

The video was posted on Instagram reels by the user ‘giedde’. The reel has gone viral with over 43.5k views and 4.9k likes. The page used the audio from the viral video that showed two men fighting over a bus seat where one was yelling “Nahi jagah hai” and the other was saying “Bahut jagah hai”. In the clip, police offers could be seen pushing in passengers as the doors of the train couldn’t close due all the coaches being so overloaded. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Snatches Phone From Delhi Metro Passenger As Doors Close. Watch

While more passengers are waiting to board the train, the police can be seen stopping them and stuffing a few men and pushing the gates to close them as metro trains can’t move until their gates are closed. Netizens found the video relatable and hilarious comparing the scene to train stations in Japan. “Perfect video for this audio,” a user commented. “Abh jab gate khulega tabh ayega maza,” another user wrote. “Japan wala system apne yaha bhi,” another user wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Women Fight in Delhi Metro Over Seat Sharing, Netizens Find It Amusing. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF POLICE HELPING CLOSE DELHI METRO DOORS:

Arre bahut jagah hai…!