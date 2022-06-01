Viral Video Today: A video is going viral on social media that shows an Indian man tricking policemen who were chasing him for speeding. Even with four cops after him, this man riding a scooter was confident that his clever trick would work. He didn’t seem afraid of the police for one second but showed them that he was only so he could fool them and getaway from paying a hefty fine (challan).Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Girls Have A Dance-Off on Govinda's Makhna Song, Internet Says Gazab | Watch

The CCTV clip was shared on Instagram by the meme page ‘ghantaa’ a day ago. It has received more than 1.9 million views and 120k likes. The text ‘Salute to this legend’ could be seen over the video. Also Read - Viral Video: Rogue Kangaroo Chases and Attacks Man In Australia. Watch How He Fights It Off

The video shows two cops on a bike chasing an over-speeding scooter. The scooter driver stops in the middle of the road near a man with a pink scooter who is just watching the scene unfold. He then gestures to the cops to stop as he has stopped too but he had something else planned. As the cops stop their bike and one of them gets of the bike, the scooter driver only pretends to get off but then quickly takes a U-turn around the police bike and speeds away. Another bike with two more cops try to catch him as he’s getting away but fall on the side of the road as the driver was quick.

Watch the viral video below:

Netizens found the video hilarious and made fun of the policemen who couldn’t catch the criminal despite him being outnumbered by a lot. A few netizens said that the speeding driver should have been in the Bollywood movie Dhoom. Here are some of the comments from the post:

