Viral Video Today: Many two-wheeler drivers in India take wearing road safety lightly and don't wear helmets. A police officer, who got frustrated of seeing two-wheeler rides not taking their own safety seriously, had to come up with an innovative way to get the simple message across in a violator's head. A hilarious video is going viral on social media that shows a cop's unique response to a man riding his motorbike without a helmet.

The clip was posted on Twitter by a user named Jaiky Yadav with the following caption: "This brother would not have even been dressed with so much respect, at his wedding." It has received over 191k views and 9,500 likes. In the video, a policeman can be seen confronting a man, who was riding a bike without a helmet. The police officer can be seen putting the helmet on the man's head gently and explaining traffic rules to him as if he was chanting some mantras (hymns).

The officer then pleads with the rider with folded hands to wear the helmet. The cop explains in Hindi that if he was caught without a helmet ever again, he would be fined five times the current amount for violating traffic rules. Netizens found the video hilarious and applauded the officer for his unique way of teaching the violator about traffic rules.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF POLICE OFFICER’S UNIQUE WAY OF SPREADING HELMET AWARENESS:

