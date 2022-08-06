New Delhi: A video is going viral on social media in which a Delhi Police personnel is being allegedly beaten by some people inside what looks like a police station. The footage shows a group of about 10-12 men surrounding the police personnel and beating him up while a lot of onlookers can be seen shooting pictures and videos on their phones. Some reports say that the incident took place at the Anand Vihar police station in East Delhi and the person being beaten is a head constable. The cop can be seen seeking forgiveness, but the mob continues to assault him.Also Read - Indian-origin Woman Ends Life In New York After Continuous Torture For Not Bearing Son, Leaves Video Suicide Note

However, in the video, it is not clear why the men are assaulting the police personnel. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Opens Bus Window To Feed Tiger, Watch What Happens Next

Delhi Police has started an investigation over the matter. “Preliminary probe shows that the video is of July 31. Now legal action is being taken against it,” a Delhi Police official told ANI.

“Police did a medical exam and counseling of the injured police official immediately. Legal action under appropriate sections is filed against all alleged persons. Two accused have been arrested and teams deputed to identify and apprehend all the accused. A probe is underway,” said DCP Shahdara R Sathiyasundaram.