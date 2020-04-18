Almost a month down and the COVID-19 lockdown has been full of gloomy death news and further rise in the coronavirus cases. With communal fights erupting and the misery of the migrant workers further making one feel helpless and forlorn in these tough times, a viral video of a policeman, kindly feeding a banana to an amputee monkey, surfaced and Twitter’s day was made. Also Read - Tablighi Jamaat Chief Writes to Delhi Police, Says 'Willing to Cooperate'

Brightening up the mood of social media users, the video features a policeman on duty, wearing a mask while feeding what seems to be his snack, to an amputee monkey sitting next to him. Talking on the phone while casually feeding the animal, the policeman set the example for the rest of the netizens that it does not take much to awaken compassion in one's heart.

Taking to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site, the Twitterati poured their stash of love in the comments section for the policeman's gesture. While one wrote, "Beautiful" another commented, "Some pictures make u want to do more than just a like RT or comment. This is that. The cop sure isnt posing, its genuine. He is probably on a short break & sharing his snack (sic)" and yet another tweeted, "salute sir (sic)."

Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey. pic.twitter.com/7IKBGLlAy6 — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) April 17, 2020

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

Recently, we had reported that the national lockdown has led to a total absence of tourists in Ayodhya where the monkeys have no one to feed them. In lieu of the same, the monkeys had attacked and bitten 39 people. Anil Kumar, a doctor at Shri Ram hospital had said that 39 people had come to the hospital after being bitten by monkeys. “This is the highest number that I have seen in a matter of few hours,” he had shared.

On Friday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan too penned a heartwarming reminder for fans to extend their care and compassion for the stray and abandoned animals in these tough times. In his tweet, SRK drew fans attention to those “without a voice” amid the outbreak of the pandemic and encouraged fans to do their bit in contibuting for their welfare.