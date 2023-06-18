Home

Viral

Pool Shark Redefines Physics Laws With Insanely Impossible Billiards Show: Watch

Pool Shark Redefines Physics Laws With Insanely Impossible Billiards Show: Watch

A few players have developed their unique stunts that they perform with the cue stick and the balls.

A billiards player performs some eerily bizarre acts.

Pool Shark And His Billiards Show: We have sports that require the players to net the ball either with hands, legs, or some equipment. These sports include football, hockey, basketball, polo, water polo, and netball. These are team games and are played between two teams in a large arena.

There is a game played on similar principles. That game is billiards where a player has to outscore the other to win. Competition apart, a few players have developed their unique stunts that they perform with the cue stick and the balls. These stunts have become very popular over the years and are very popular with the audience.

You may like to read

This video shows a billiards player performing some eerily bizarre acts.

You have to watch the video to understand and appreciate this guy.

The video is shared on Twitter by The Best @Figensport with the caption: High accuracy.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Just imagine how much time, energy, effort, and practice must have gone into mastering these shots and each shot is in a class of its own.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Ai³Chan¹¹ @aichan_3ly: Wow!!! Literally speechless

Markets, News & Charts ✝️ @markets1100: Incredible! Ridiculous skills.

The Best @Figensport: High accuracy.

hgtp:// @CASxrp: For the first 3 second I thought just a boring snooker video…and then it got glass

jeff @jeff76930614: God mode!

❀❀ @Eilemspsuv: Increíble

Aimee @Aimeelxb: Well, we’re not playing a game.

Kristine Parker☔️@KristineParkerH: Because that was made aith love

Ai Asian Girls @AiAsianPorn: Skilles

MuberMe @Muber_Me: This guy should do what Drake and Josh did and bet people money

coal @Coal004: This can’t be true

Vic-Treasuresson @treasuresson: I should try this the next time I’m out playing Pool with friends

aza21 @alizal88: He’s the reigning world champion right? Right?

Doug Johnstone @DougJohnstone5: Incredible

Joseph @Jorgan67: Having the ball strike nine rails is amazing enough, never mind the accuracy on top of it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.