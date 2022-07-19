Viral Video: Internet is full of funny animal content, and of course, dog videos are the most popular ones. Dogs are one of the most adorable animals, and their super cute antics are a delight to watch. However, this particulate video might leave you a little sad. In the video, a dog is seen busy licking a poster of an ice cream as it believes it to be real. The poster shows ice-creams of 3 different kinds, and the hungry dog desperately licks and tries to eat the ice-cream sandwich. When he is not able to, he hits the billboard several times in frustration, but to no avail.Also Read - Viral Video: House Demolished to Save Cobra Trapped Between 2 Walls, Dramatic Rescue Goes Viral | Watch

The video was shared by a Twitter account called Buitengebieden which shares heartwarming videos of animals. The video was simply captioned as, “Poor Dog.”

The video has 5.2 million views, and more than 22,000 retweets. Many sympathized with the dog while some were really amused. One user wrote, “I completely understand this impulse,” while another commented, “This dog is the epitome of staffie. Smart enough to have identified that it’s an ice cream, not smart enough to give up when it turns out not to be.”