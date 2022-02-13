A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where an old man can be seen feeding a stray dog. The video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra along with a powerful message and is winning the hearts of netizens. In the caption of the post, the IPS officer wrote a beautiful quote in Hindi and added that God has made everyone capable of showing humanity in one way or the other.Also Read - This Viral Video of A Dog Doing Yoga With Its Owner is An Absolute Treat to Watch

“God has made everyone capable of helping someone or the other. This video of Dadaji is probably giving us the same message,” he said in his tweet. Also Read - Officer Smashes Windows & Rescues Dog From Burning SUV, Hailed For His Bravery

In the video, an elderly man wearing old and torn clothes can be seen coming on an old bicycle with a bag hanging in the front. At the back of the bicycle, he has a big pot of freshly cooked rice. The man stops near a stray dog, takes a big spoon and serves the dog some rice at the corner of a road. The hungry dog instantly starts eating the food and the man keeps serving him more rice. Also Read - Viral Video: TikToker Dyes Her Pet Dog Red, People Accuse Her of Animal Abuse | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

The video has received over 41k views and 4.4k likes. Netizens loved the video and said it brought tears to their eyes. The song Bhagwan Hai Kaha Re Tu from the Amir Khan film PK can be heard in the background of the video, making it even more touching. Here are some of the comments from the post:

