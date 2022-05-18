Viral News: A video is going viral that shows Pope Francis at the end of a recent audience, joking that what he really needs for his knee pain is a shot of tequila. Francis was riding in the popemobile in St. Peter’s Square when he stopped near a group of Mexican seminarians from the Legion of Christ who asked him in his native Spanish how his knee was doing.Also Read - Let The Weapons Fall Silent: Pope Francis Makes Emotional Appeal After Kissing Ukrainian Flag

After he replied that it was “capricious,” they told Francis that they admired his ability to smile despite the pain, and that he was an example for future priests like themselves. “Do you know what I need for my knee?” Francis asked them from the popemobile. “Some tequila.” The seminarians laughed and promised to deliver a bottle to the Santa Marta hotel where Francis lives. Also Read - Pope Francis Gifts PSG Star Lionel Messi Signed Shirt of Athletica Vaticana

The video that originally surfaced on TikTok has received over 168k views on Twitter.

Watch the viral video below:

A seminarian from Mexico posted this video on TikTok. After thanking #PopeFrancis for being outside with the faithful despite his knee problems, pope tells him: "Do you know what I need for my knee? A bit of tequila." pic.twitter.com/DJThe2lwH9 — Junno Arocho Esteves (@arochoju) May 16, 2022

The 85-year-old Argentine pope has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for months, and on doctors’ orders, recently has been using a wheelchair and a cane to get around so he can let it heal.

The limits on his mobility have spurred a predictable round of media speculation about his health and a future conclave, but a close collaborator recently said the pope is “better than ever” and is undergoing two hours of physiotherapy a day.

“He’s in very good health and the same lucid reflection as always,” La Plata, Argentina Bishop Victor Manuel Fernandez tweeted May 14 after seeing the pope. “(There’s) a problem in one of his knees, but every day he has more than two hours of rehabilitation, which is producing results. For everything else, he’s better than ever.”

Francis recently pulled out of a planned two-day trip to Lebanon next month, citing the knee problem, but the Vatican has confirmed he will travel to Congo and South Sudan, as well as Canada, in July.

(With inputs from Associated Press)