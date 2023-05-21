Home

Viral Video: Porcupine’s Quills Outsmart Leopard in Epic Jungle Showdown

Leopard attempted to hunt porcupine.

The jungle is a very ruthless place and operates under the law of ‘survival of the fittest’. Predators are constantly on the hunt, requiring small animals to be tough and fight for their lives.

To survive, these vulnerable creatures have developed their own defense mechanisms. Some rely on camouflage, while others have the ability to climb tall trees.

However, one animal stands out with its exceptional defense mechanism—the porcupine.

Porcupines possess sharp quills on their back, sides, and tails. These quills lie flat until the porcupine feels threatened, at which point they open up as a formidable deterrent against predators.

In an undated video, a leopard can be seen attempting to hunt a porcupine at night. The porcupine strategically positions itself so that its quills always face the leopard, frustrating the predator’s attempts to grab its prey. Eventually, the defeated leopard retreats, and the video concludes with the big cat removing a quill that got stuck in its jaws.

Watch the video here.

Leopard tries to eat a Procupine pic.twitter.com/VGDcmmz4zT — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 21, 2023

Porcupine

The porcupine is a unique and intriguing creature found in various parts of the world. Known for its defensive quills, the porcupine has a remarkable ability to protect itself from predators. Covered in sharp, barbed spines, its appearance serves as a warning to potential threats. Contrary to popular belief, porcupines cannot shoot their quills, but they will use them as a last resort if attacked. Despite their prickly exterior, porcupines are herbivores and primarily feed on plants, bark, and leaves.

The video was shared on Twitter by an account named @Terrifying Nature with the caption, “Leopard tries to eat a Procupine.”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated thousands of views and likes. Twitter users praise the little animal for defeating the leopard.

Here are some interesting comments.

“That is not a porcupine. That is a peacock. Porcupines do NOT have those spines,” a Twitter user commented.

“Porcupines are the embodiment of f around , find out,” said another.

“Leopard was close to become a vegan,” commented the third.

“bravo little one,” a Twitter users commented.

