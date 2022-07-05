Viral Video: We all know how roads with potholes have become nearly universal in India. More so, during monsoons, potholes become one of the biggest problems for citizens as they cause road accidents. Now, a video of a rather unique protest has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur which shows a group of people drinking and chilling in a water-logged pothole on the road, like they would on a sea beach. In the first video, a few people are seen sitting on chairs which are partially immersed in the muddy rain water. All of them are wearing T-shirts, hats and goggles in typical Goan style. They are seen casually chilling and talking to each other while drinking from what it seems like liquor bottles.Also Read - Pool-Size Potholes at NH 227 of Bihar's Madhubani Will Remind You of 'Takeshi's Castle'. See Prashant Kishor's Reaction

Due to lack of repair and maintenance, big potholes have formed on the road, in which water and mud have accumulated after the rain. In another video, one of the men is seen grooving to the music, while standing in the pothole, likening it to a swimming pool. A journalist shared the video and sarcastically wrote, “If you are a lively person, then no one can trouble you except God. Quit cursing the municipal corporation or the government. Enjoy life ‘in the middle’ of your positivity. The people of Madhya Pradesh have shown this talent to make beach in the middle of road potholes.”

Watch the video here:

अगर आप ज़िंदादिल हैं तो आपको ईश्वर के अलावा कोई कष्ट नहीं दे सकता। नगर निगम या सरकार को कोसना छोड़िए। अपनी पॉज़िटिवीटी के ‘बीच’ जीवन का आनंद लीजिए। सड़क के गड्ढे को बीच 🏖 बनाने की ये प्रतिभा मध्य प्रदेश के लोगों ने दिखाई है। 😍 pic.twitter.com/nuYAGMZsz9 — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) July 4, 2022

Well, people had a lot to say about the video and blamed the authorities for the condition of the roads. One user quipped, “Life is a big party for people with a positive outlook.”

Was @ChouhanShivraj were u talking of this when u said MP road were better than USA roads. Thank u for raising the quality of MP and showing to the world. https://t.co/bE00La6zPh — Ronald Quadros (@RonaldQuadros8) July 5, 2022

Yeh mp Govt me मुंह पे तमाचा है जो वहा का हाल बयान करता दिख रा है https://t.co/zUAyj2BCXG — Divyanshu Pratap Singh (@BigdaRajput1234) July 5, 2022

Same thing will be happening soon on bangalore roads.

Jaago BBMP neend se. https://t.co/qooczH4cbB — Naresh Agarwal (@Nareshgarg0607) July 4, 2022

oue oye. Is swimming pool ka naam Vikas pool to nahin? — sameer (@sameer38799502) July 4, 2022

Awesome! Way of seeing things in a positive way. — Dr Mehak Janjua (@janjuamehak) July 4, 2022

