New Delhi: Social media when used for the right reasons can do wonders and one example of it is being witnessed today! Recently, a video of an elderly man crying as he is not able to sell food and earn enough to make ends meet went viral on social media. Also Read - Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy Aboard IndiGo Flight Travelling From Delhi to Bengaluru, Pictures Go Viral

Notably, an 80-year-old man named Kanta Prasad along with his wife runs a food joint named ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in front of Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

In the now-viral video, Prasad’s wife is seen cooking rotis as he says that they are not even able to sell 750 grams of rice and half a kilogram of dal in a day. When was asked how much he has earned, he broke down and produced Rs 10 notes from a box.

According to the footage, the couple has been working at the stall since 1988.

When we talk about Make in India and #vocalforlocal it's our responsibility to help such vendors and small business. If you live in Malviya nagar or nearby please try to eat here sometimes, it will only help this 80 year old sitting with his wife to earn some money & not begging pic.twitter.com/KwewheeePY — Ashutosh🇮🇳 (@iashutosh23) October 7, 2020

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

The heartbreaking video of the couple made many on social media emotional as they pledged to help them out and urged others to support local businesses.

Many celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ravichandran Ashwin also spread the word and vowed to support his dhaba.

And they did and how! On Thursday, people thronged the place in large numbers and posted pictures of the same. Not just that, ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ was among the top trends on Twitter as visitors kept pouring in. Seeing such a massive display of support, the elderly couple looked visibly happy

Social media is indeed powerful, it can change any needy's life in minutes. All we need to use it in a positive way. 😊 Do less outrage and spread more positivity.#BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/AuTYDSmYpr — Arshad (@Arshad50508362) October 8, 2020

The best thing about the Baba at #BABAKADHABA is that even in front of Cameras he continues with his work. He continues to work for his living even at this age. pic.twitter.com/KF5mndbH1J — Aashish (@kashmiriRefuge) October 8, 2020

Moments of happiness. Youth can do anything if he wants.

Always raise your voice for people who need your help Raise your voice with us ✊✊ Power of Youth @POY_Community#BABAKADHABA #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/OSuMB4lyxf — Power Of Youth (@POY_Community) October 8, 2020

Let #BabaKaDhaba be a metaphor for small businesses rather than a location.

I know so many small businesses which are struggling & on the verge of shut down.

Please buy from small vendors. Let the shine in their eyes take precedence over the shine of a lamp this #Diwali. — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) October 8, 2020

Huge Crowds Gathering At #BABAKADHABA! Media Channels Covering The News About Hardships In That Locality! People Helping The Old Shop Owners via Google Pay & Other Mediums!#BABAKADHABA Trending No.2! This Dialogue From #SalmanKhan's, Bajrangi bhaijaan Fits The Situation : pic.twitter.com/SWm2eI7a51 — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) October 8, 2020

📈 #BABAKADHABA is a trend now! 💡learning: you all don't need to rush to his shop. support YOUR local businesses. make it a consistent effort. 🙏 Picture – @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/HZG2Z22Ouu — An Open Letter 😷 (@AnOpenLetter001) October 8, 2020

Spread the word around. Wipe his tears #BabaKaDhaba https://t.co/BE9cXGEnSs — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) October 8, 2020

Baba message for everyone! RT if you Salute #BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/Y5xHijbxmm — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) October 8, 2020

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar visited Baba Ka Dhaba and assured help to the couple.

He tweeted, “Visited “Baba Ka Dhaba” n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people.”

.@RICHA_LAKHERA .@VasundharaTankh .@sohitmishra99 .@sakshijoshii .@RifatJawaid .@ShonakshiC .@TheDeshBhakt Visited "Baba Ka Dhaba" n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people. pic.twitter.com/S9A94AmJxK — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) October 8, 2020

Overwhelmed with the response, Kanta Prasad said, “There was no sale during COVID19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us.”

#WATCH "There were no customers, we had to return home with food…. Now we are happy, it feels like we've many extended families," says Badami Devi of #BabaKaDhabha. The stall in Delhi's Malviya Nagar saw heavy footfall of customers after video of the owner couple went viral. pic.twitter.com/KG2WjQuYTo — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Delhi: People queue up at #BabaKaDhabha in Malviya Nagar after video of the octogenarian owner couple went viral on social media. “There was no sale during COVID19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us,” says owner Kanta Prasad, who's running the stall since 1990 pic.twitter.com/Tper7CUVSp — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Such a happy ending to the story!