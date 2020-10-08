New Delhi: Social media when used for the right reasons can do wonders and one example of it is being witnessed today! Recently, a video of an elderly man crying as he is not able to sell food and earn enough to make ends meet went viral on social media. Also Read - Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy Aboard IndiGo Flight Travelling From Delhi to Bengaluru, Pictures Go Viral
Notably, an 80-year-old man named Kanta Prasad along with his wife runs a food joint named ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in front of Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.
In the now-viral video, Prasad’s wife is seen cooking rotis as he says that they are not even able to sell 750 grams of rice and half a kilogram of dal in a day. When was asked how much he has earned, he broke down and produced Rs 10 notes from a box.
According to the footage, the couple has been working at the stall since 1988.
The heartbreaking video of the couple made many on social media emotional as they pledged to help them out and urged others to support local businesses.
Many celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ravichandran Ashwin also spread the word and vowed to support his dhaba.
And they did and how! On Thursday, people thronged the place in large numbers and posted pictures of the same. Not just that, ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ was among the top trends on Twitter as visitors kept pouring in. Seeing such a massive display of support, the elderly couple looked visibly happy
See videos and pictures:
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar visited Baba Ka Dhaba and assured help to the couple.
He tweeted, “Visited “Baba Ka Dhaba” n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people.”
Overwhelmed with the response, Kanta Prasad said, “There was no sale during COVID19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us.”
Such a happy ending to the story!