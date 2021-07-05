Atami: A shocking video has captured the moment a powerful mudslide tore through dozens of homes in Atami, 100 kilometres from Tokyo, after heavy rain on Saturday. According to a Reuters report, around 130 buildings were affected on Saturday morning when landslides ripped through Atami, a hot springs resort town set on a steep slope that leads down to a bay. Also Read - Viral Video Captures The Exact Moment a Car Carrying Family of 5 Was Struck by Lightning | Watch

According to the witnesses, a roar was heard following which rows of houses were swallowed by muddy waves.

One witness told national broadcaster NHK: “I heard a horrible sound and saw a mudslide flowing downwards as rescue workers were urging people to evacuate. So I ran to higher ground.” As many as 80 homes were completely buried as locals watched in horror, according to an official with the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Watch the terrifying video here:

Breaking video: The moment a landslide occurred in Atami, Japan, leaving 20 people missing. pic.twitter.com/Kukq6ndvlh — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 3, 2021

At least 20 people are missing and at least three people were killed as per reports. As rescue and search operations are on, officials fear that figure may rise to as high as a hundred.