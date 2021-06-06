Guwahati: Days after the video of a doctor in Assam being brutally thrashed following the death of a Covid-19 patient went viral, another video of PPE-clad healthcare workers dancing to cheer up COVID patients has also surfaced online is loved by netizens. During this tough time of the pandemic, all doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are providing their services selflessly around the clock and also putting in extra efforts to uplift the mood of their patients and to help them recover fast. Also Read - Stepfather Ruthlessly Stabs and Injures 6-yr-old Daughter's Back with Pen on Failing to Read English Book

The video that is going viral on social media now is that a large group of Covid-affected patients dancing and exercising in an open space on the premises of a Covid care centre in Tinsukia district's Digboi area. The video shows the PPE-clad healthcare staff and patients dancing to Bihu songs and DJ Snake's Taki Taki. The patients including a little girl can also be seen doing physical exercises conducted by the healthcare staff.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Assam: PPE-clad healthcare workers dance & conduct exercise drills, at a COVID Care Centre in Tinsukia district’s Digboi area, to cheer up patients pic.twitter.com/KRwfIIUIY2 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

The video was posted by news agency ANI and has managed to garner over 15K likes and views on Twitter. Netizens have loved the video and posted comments like, “Patients need medicine oxygen n a word of encouragement”, “Yes Life is short, but we must live every moment of it” and many more.