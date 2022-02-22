Viral Video: Ahead of its release on February 25, upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is generating a lot of buzz online. Many on the internet are now recreating Gangubai Kathiawadi’s iconic and powerful dialogues and also dancing to its songs. Now, a video of a pregnant woman grooving to the song Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi has gone viral.Also Read - Viral Video: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida Song From Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

Notably, Abbey Singh, who is currently pregnant with her second child is married to an Indian man named Money Singh. The couple has an Instagram page called The Modern Singhs where they often share snippets from their lives. In the video, Abbey wearing a blue floral dress, can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she dances to the folk song. Despite her being pregnant, the woman perfectly replicates Alia Bhatt’s dance steps, with apt expressions.

”The minute I saw this trend I knew I wanted to do it – I love the energy of @aliaabhatt 😍 this will be our final dancing reel of Mini Singh still inside my stomach – I can’t wait to have her dance with me one day!,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Money & Abbey Singh (@themodernsinghs)

The video has gone viral, and many loved her adorable dance. Users sent a lot of encouraging messages and poured heart and love emojis. One user wrote, ”How are you so beautifully amazing!!! Lots of love to you pretty mama.” Another commented, ”You get five star because you did your best Gujarati garbo, keep it up girl.” A third wrote, ”Take care of you abbey❤️❤️ and wish you good luck for mini singh😍😘 can’t wait to see her💖💕 money singh you are superb too.”

