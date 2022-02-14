Viral Video: It’s almost 2 weeks since the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, but the craze for the movie refuses to die down. Be its impactful dialogues or catchy songs, the movie has managed to impress people, not just in India but globally. From celebrities making Instagram reel videos on Srivalli, Oo Antava, Saami-Saami, to people lip-syncing its dialogues, the Pushpa fever has gripped the entire nation. Now, a new video has surfaced showing how foreigners too have been enamored by the Pushpa trend. In the video, a pregnant woman hailing from Auckland was seen grooving to Saami Saami.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Asks Shopkeeper For Donation, Does This Hilarious Thing When He Denies. Watch

Notably, Abbey Singh, who is currently pregnant with her second child is married to an Indian man named Money Singh. In the video, Abbey wearing a pink dress, can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she dances to the peppy song.

”I have literally not been able to get this song out of my head this past week so I know I’m super late to the trend but had to try this out! Who here has seen Pushpa? Me and money still haven’t if you can believe it – that’s on our list for this week, from the songs it sounds amazing!!’, the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and many loved her adorable dance. Users sent a lot of encouraging messages and poured heart and love emojis. One user wrote, ”Awww the best video I have seen today it’s amazing,” while another wrote, ”You are Looking Radiantly Beautiful Abbey . Love Your energy and optimistic character. Sending You Lotzzz of Love & Blessings from South Africa.”