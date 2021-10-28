Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has still not died down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and continues to create waves in both Sri Lanka and India. Over the last few months, several celebrities and netizens alike have shared dance videos on the song which are gaining a lot of love and appreciation on social media. In another such video going viral, a pregnant woman can be seen dancing to the viral song during her baby shower celebration.Also Read - Watch: 5-Year-Old Girl Paints On A Huge Canvas, Her Skills Leave People Amazed | Viral Video

The woman has been identified as Krishna Madhuri, a video content creator, who has 134k followers on Instagram. In the video, the mom-to-be is seen wearing a yellow saree and jewellery, and performing on the song with utmost grace and confidence. She also flaunts her baby bump in the clip.

She shared the video with a caption, “Finally did this trend on my special day. It’s absolutely allowed to dance in the last weeks of pregnancy. It gives joy and pleasure to both mom and baby. I don’t have any medical complications and comfortable in dancing. Each pregnancy is different and consult your doctor before doing any kind of exercise.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Madhuri | Vasapitta (@madhurikrishnaoffl)

The video has gone viral with 261,695 likes and million of views, and people were delighted to see her dance. However, some also expressed concern and wished her all the best for the new journey in her life.

One user wrote, ”Super ma.. And take care”, while another commented, ”So cute madhuri garu.” Others filled the comment section with heart and love emojis.

Manike Mage Hithe has come as a boon for many content creators as their performances on the viral song have catapulted them into instant limelight. Recently, an air hostess from IndiGo Airlines went crazy viral online after her dance on Manike Mage Hithe was immensely loved by viewers and raked over 60 million views on Instagram.

Previously, many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Kakkar and Yashraj Mukhate shared videos of them on their social media account, where they can be seen grooving to the rhythm of this song.