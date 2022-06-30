Viral Video Today: Dogs and babies are just that super cute combination that can always put a smile on your face. An adorable video is going viral on social media where a dog is snuggling protectively with a toddler in his bed. The video was uploaded on Instagram by a user called ‘Milperthusky’. It has received over 385k views and 72k likes.Also Read - Adorable Baby Elephant Crushes Model While Playing With Her, Viral Video Wins The Internet. Watch

The clip shows a giant husky hugging a little boy as he sleeps in bed. The boy's father who's filming them shows how the dog is so protective of the kid. He tries to wake up the toddler but the dog gently removes his hand so the boy could sleep peacefully. When the boy wakes up, he hugs the doggo and gets a tonne of loving kisses from him.

Milperthusky is an Instagram account run by the Wallman Family of Manchester. The family keeps sharing photos and videos of their Husky's day-to-day activities. But the bond between the family's toddler and the dog takes the cake. They earlier shared an adorable video montage showcasing the ever-growing bond between the two. It begins with their son Parker's first meeting with their dog.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milperthusky (@milperthusky)

Wasn’t that super cute?