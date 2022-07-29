Viral Video Today: Did you know that gorillas are fierce and highly protective mothers who spend all of their time taking care of newborns. Gorilla mothers have very strong bonds with their infants and provide complete care for them during their first few years. So, it is not surprising to see a gorilla mom being completely inseparable from her baby.Also Read - Viral Video: Golden Retriever Gently Bonds With a Butterfly & It's The Most Beautiful Thing You Will See | Watch

An adorable is going viral on social media that shows a gorilla mama cuddling and kissing her cute little baby. The video was filmed at Calgary Zoo in Canada by a visitor. The gorilla mama could be seen showing off her kid to the visitors who were watching them through the glass. The cutest moment of the clip is when the gorilla mama gives loving kisses to the baby gorilla and plays with him. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Catches A Snake Swimming in Lake, Mistakenly Throws It On People | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page Viral Hog with the following caption: “A proud mama shows off her baby at the Calgary Zoo.” The reel has received over 123k views and 13k likes. Netizens just loved how cute the duo were and flooded the comments with things likes ‘Awwww’. “She is a mother in her own way! is kissing her baby,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “That’s so sweet! Momma loves her baby!” “Mother love,” a third user wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Shows Frilled Dragon Lizard, Reminds Netizens of Scary Dinosaur From Jurassic Park. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

Wasn’t that adorable?