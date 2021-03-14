Pune: A video of an auto driver performing Lavani dance is going viral on social media. The auto driver from Pune has managed to win hearts of netizens with his super expressive performance of the famous folk dance form of Maharashtra. The auto driver who has been identified as Babaji Kamble from Baramati Taluka has also been offered a role in a Marathi film by director Ghanshyam Vishnupant Yede, said a report. Also Read - Man Spits on Rotis Before Putting it in Tandoor, Arrested by Ghaziabad Police After Video Goes Viral| Watch

The video was shared on social media platform Twitter by the Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre, Dayanand Kamble and soon after it started trending online. It was first posted with the caption if people have ever witnessed such a beautiful Lavani dance that would even put a trained dancer to shame. Later, the official retweeted the video clip with more information about the auto driver.

Watch the video here:

The 3.50 minute-long-video which managed to grab the attention of social media users was reportedly shot at a gas station. As per reports, when Babaji Kamble reached the gas station with his other fellow auto drivers to refill fuel in their vehicles, there was a long queue of vehicles. So, the auto drivers asked Babaji to show his dance skills while they await for their turn to refill the fuel tanks of their vehicles. Following the requests from his friends, Babaji performed an amazing dance on the popular song Mala Jau Dyana Ghari at the gas station.

In the video, the auto driver can be seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans as he starts dancing gracefully to the famous song. And, what has impressed netizens the most is his beautiful facial expression. His performance has earned him lots of praises online. The viral video has garnered nearly 84K views and liked by over 3.5K Tweeple.