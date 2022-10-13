Viral Video Today: Being a police official is a selfless and heroic job itself. To get the job, people have go through exams and a lot of training. On top of the long hours of work, there are some officials who even make time to work on their extra talents and hobbies like dancing or singing. One such talented police official from Pune, Maharashtra is winning hearts on the internet with his beautiful voice.Also Read - Viral Video: Giant Cobra Caught Hiding Inside A Shoe, Video Will Leave You Scared | Watch

The cop chose a lovely patriotic song to cover – Desh Mere by Arijit Singh, from the Ajay Devgn starrer film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The video was shared on Twitter on October 10. It has gone viral with over 8.1k views and 340 likes. A part of the tweet written in Marathi translates to – 'There is no need for a special day to dedicate a song to the country'. The rest of the caption is in English and reads, 'Desh mere.. sung beautifully by our #PunePolice Constable Sagar Ghorpade'.

The clip shows Constable Sagar Ghorpade singing his soulful rendition of the song. Netizens absolutely loved the cop's cover of the song and praised him for his amazing voice that touched their hearts. "Awesome…Jai Hind," a user commented. "Lovely voice N Beautiful song," another user wrote. "That's very beautiful," a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF PUNE COP SINGING DESH MERE HERE:

Such a beautiful song AND cover!