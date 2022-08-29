Viral Video: If you are a music aficionado, you must have heard Coke Studio Season 14 track Pasoori, that is making waves across the globe. The beautiful Pakistani song, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is the current obsession of all music lovers and has captured many a hearts worldwide for its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics. Many artists and dancers have shared their own rendition of the beautiful song. Now, a video is going viral on Instagram that shows a Pune cop singing the song in his own mesmersing voice. Sagar Ghorpade, who is known for his music videos, was seen crooning the song in a studio, and had his police uniform on. He shared the video and wrote, “New Reels Video Song Pasoori By Sagar Ghorpade.”Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistan Journalist Stands in Neck-Deep Water to Report About Floods, Internet Says 'Hats Off' | Watch

WATCH PUNE COP SINGING PASOORI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Ghorpade-Artist/Musician (@sagarghorpadeofficial)

The video has gone viral and users heaped praises on the soulful singing. Others filled the comment section with heart and love emojis. One user wrote, “Chaaa gye guru.” Another wrote, “So sweet singing singing.”

What do you think of his video?