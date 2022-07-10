Pune: Two cops in Maharashtra’s Pune risked their life by jumping into a overflowing stream with strong currents to save a man from drowning. Their heroic act was caught on camera, a video of which is going viral on social media. Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days, due to which, the water levels in rivers and streams have risen to an alarming degree.Also Read - Viral Video: Greedy Chimpanzee Carries Fruits in His Hands, Mouth and Feet. Netizens Can Relate

The video was shared by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule. Sharing the video, Sule wrote, “Dattawadi, Pune Police Constable Saddam Shaikh and Ajit Pokare rescued a man who was being swept away in a stream near Bagul Udyan in Shivane. Risking their own lives, the courage shown by the two is commendable! We are proud of the Maharashtra Police!” Also Read - Viral Video: 7 Lionesses Attack a Buffalo, Then Comes This Jaw-Dropping Twist. Watch

Since being shared, it has been viewed over 73 thousand times. Also Read - Viral Video: Bear Suddenly Attacks Circus Trainer on Stage, Tries to Rip Off His Arm. Watch

Watch Video HERE:

Dattawadi,Pune Police Constable Saddam Shaikh and Ajit Pokare rescued a man who was being swept away in a stream near Bagul Udyan in Shivane.Risking their own lives,the courage shown by the two is commendable!We are proud of the Maharashtra Police! @PuneCityPolice @DGPMaharashtra https://t.co/4iLWbOppDr — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) July 9, 2022

Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past one week, leaving many areas inundated. The heavy rains has led to flood-like situation in at least 3 districts in state’s Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. At least 130 villages in Maharashtra have been affected by rains and at least 200 people have been evacuated from there.

In east Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, communication with 128 villages was lost following the heavy rain, officials said. Apart from Gadchiroli, Hingoli and Nanded districts in the Marathwada region also received heavy showers on Friday and Saturday, the state relief and rehabilitation department said in a bulletin on Saturday.