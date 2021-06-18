Viral Video: While most of us have become couch potatoes in wake of the pandemic, physical activities have taken a back seat and laziness has taken over. In case you need inspiration to get back to your fitness routine, then Dr Sharvri Inamdar from Pune is surely going to motivate you with her daily workout regime. Recently, Inamdar went viral on the internet after she did weight training at a gym, wearing a saree! Also Read - Meet 76-Year-Old Tripat Singh Whose Fitness Journey Will Leave You Feeling Inspired | Watch Video

Not just that, she has been following a rigorous fitness schedule since the past five years and has mastered push-ups, pull-ups and weight training as well. In the videos that went viral, she is seen dressed in a saree and effortlessly does push-ups, lifts, bicep curls with heavy dumbbells, and many more routines.

Watch the video here:

Speaking to India Today TV, Dr Sharvari Inamdar said, “Frankly speaking, women do not wear sarees every day. It is not comfortable for everyone to wear a saree. But as an Indian woman, when we celebrate, we purposefully celebrate it with traditional Indian wear. So, wearing a saree should not be a barrier for any household woman to look after her body. So, that is why I am celebrating womanhood.”

She also added that every woman should include weight training in her fitness schedule.

“Many women prefer doing yoga or dance exercises but we should include weight training in our routine because it is beneficial to stay young and enjoy life with strength, which can never be a weakness,” she added.

Through her regular workout routine, she continues to encourage young and elder people to follow a strict fitness regime.

