Pune: A 42-year-old woman is being hailed online after she took control of a mini bus, carrying women and children, after the driver suffered a seizure in Maharashtra's Pune. A video of the incident, which took place on January 7, has gone viral on social media and people have appreciated her for displaying bravery and presence of mind.

Notably, the woman, Yogita Satav, was travelling with other women and children after picnicking at an agro-tourism centre in Shirur near Pune. Soon after, the driver showed signs of a seizure and stopped the vehicle in the middle of a deserted road. As the women and children in the bus started panicking and crying, Satav stepped in to take control of the wheel and drove him to a hospital.

Watch the video here: