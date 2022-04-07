Viral Video: Who says that a suit is only meant to be worn at a business meeting? Now, two Punjab youths are changing the norms and taking internet by storm with their power dressing. Notably, two brothers run a roadside eatery in Mohali where they sell chaat, papri chaat, golgappa and dahi bhalla etc. However, what’s special about their eatery is both of them operate their business while wearing suits.Also Read - Viral Story: 'How to Murder Your Husband' Author Goes on Trial For Spouse's Murder

Recently, YouTuber Harry Uppal visited their shop and documented their journey in a video, that has gone viral. When asked the reason why he wears a suit while attending to his customers, he said, ”Ye bas hotel management ka sign hai. I have a degree in hotel management and we want people to know it and people do know our story.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and netizens praised their dedication and hard work. One user wrote, ”These Young Chefs are on their way to becoming Millionaires.. I’m not sure who is saying that they are not doing the right work.. I would never do the job and i’m going to be doing what these young guys are doing and their dress code just makes them more professional. Amazing and Salute to them and hope few more young people learn from these Greats!!”

Another commented, ”Hats off guy u will surely become an inspiration for younger & I wish u soon achieve a great success with all ur team members.” A third wrote, ”That is pure entrepreneurship. Hardworking and professional. Wish those young fellas the best of success.”