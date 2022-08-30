He not only served but also scored some points for his team with his game. Later, the players said they were amazed at his skills on the court. “He played very well,” said a volleyball player on Mann’s performance.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the sports event ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’. Addressing a gathering after inaugural, Mann said more than four lakh players in six age groups are expected to participate in the competitions from block to the state level in 28 sports categories. He said that state-level winners will be given cash prizes totalling ₹ 6 crore, and added that these games will be an annual feature in the state’s sports calendar. “I am elated to see Punjab happy and the youth in the field of sports,” said the CM, who was accompanied by his wife at the event.

The Chief Minister said it was a remarkable day of his life as he relived his youthful memories. He said sports is the only means through which the unbounded energy of the youth can be channelised in a positive manner.

(With Agency Inputs)