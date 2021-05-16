Amritsar: A video of a head constable in Punjab police stealing eggs from an unattended cart on a busy road went viral on social media. In the viral video, the constable, identified as Pritpal Singh, was recorded while putting some eggs inside his police uniform’s pocket from a roadside egg sellers cart while the owner was away. The recent incident was reported from the state’s Fatehgarh Sahib town, around 40 kilometres from Chandigarh. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Aka Sirat Performs Ghoomar Dance on Plate | Viral Video

The video clip that caught Singh, during the act was apparently recorded on a mobile phone from a distance by some unknown person. It further showed how he quickly tried to cross the road as the owner returned to the cart. The policeman then signalled an auto-rickshaw to stop and took off with the eggs. Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Refuses to Come Down From Tree, Cop Climbs After Him | Watch

And, soon after, the video went viral, the Punjab Police tweeted that Singh has been suspended from his position and a departmental enquiry has been ordered against him. Also Read - Son Bids Painful Goodbye to Dying Mother, Sings 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi...'; Doctor's Viral Tweets Leave Netizens Heartbroken

A video went viral wherein HC Pritpal Singh from @FatehgarhsahibP is caught by a camera for stealing eggs from a cart while the rehdi-owner is away and putting them in his uniform pants. He is suspended & Departmental Enquiry is opened against him. pic.twitter.com/QUb6o1Ti3I — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) May 15, 2021

“A video went viral wherein HC Pritpal Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib Police is caught by a camera for stealing eggs from a cart while the rehdi-owner is away and putting them in his uniform pants. He is suspended & Departmental Enquiry is opened against him,” wrote Punjab Police on their official handle.