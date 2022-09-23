Viral Video: A video of Guru Nanak Dev University’s professor appearing drunk in the classroom has surfaced on social media. In the now-viral video, the professor could be seen holding a bottle and talking with his students in Punjabi language. Notably, the professor, identified as Ravinder Kumar, is part of the Maths faculty at the college. Further, the professor was also seen singing and dancing to Punjabi songs, as students cheered him on.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Shows New Technique of Making Roti, But It Fails Miserably. Watch

The video was uploaded on Twitter by Rajni Singh with a caption that reads, "The professor reached the classroom after getting drunk! The viral video is from GNDU College, Pathankot."

DRUNK PROFESSOR IN CLASSROOM OF GNDU UNIVERSITY: WATCH VIDEO

As the video surfaced on Twitter, social media users slammed the professor. One user wrote, “kha ja rha education system students kya padage or kya sikhege.”

Students are equally on default, enjoying and singing, No class room values maintained by the students as well. — Vishal Sharma (@VishalS36659037) September 22, 2022

“We have released Mr. Kumar from his position as a part-time Maths teacher at the institute with immediate effect,” Bhupinder Kaur, who serves as the principal of the Pathankot college, told Free Press Journal.

Meanwhile, Kumar has denied the claims and said that he was under the influence of alcohol. He claims that he was enacting his neighbour, who behaves the same way while making them students understand that ‘they should be in good environments to motivate themselves.’