Ludhiana: Chaotic scenes were witnessed at a plush resort in Ludhiana where government school principals and teachers were seen jostling and elbowing just to grab a plate for a free lunch after attending a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The education department had called the meeting of over 2,600 school heads and district education officers from all over the state to discuss the quality of education. After the meeting, in which the Chief Minister launched an online portal to seek suggestions for bringing “out-of-the-box” educational reforms, the teachers were caught on camera creating ruckus to grab a plate for lunch.Also Read - Viral Video: Herd of Baaratis Run To Get Shadi Food As Dinner Service Opens. Watch

Watch the video here:

Lunch Scenes of Principals & Teachers after meeting with CM & Education Minister in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/utJEesjGRP — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 10, 2022

Another Twitter account shared the video and wrote, ”Lunch scene of Principals and Teachers after meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister in Ludhiana, Punjab. Looks like they have been starving for many days or probably did not want to miss a free lunch!”

Lunch scene of Principals and Teachers after meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister in Ludhiana, Punjab. Looks like they have been starving for many days or probably did not want to miss a free lunch! pic.twitter.com/oDj3WH6PHM — Hinduvaadi Tapan (@hinduvaaditapan) May 11, 2022

For their transportation, the department had arranged 57 air conditioned buses. Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the meeting was called to listen to the suggestions of teachers to improve the education system by framing a policy.

The video has gone viral, and people criticised the unruly behaviour of teachers. One user wrote, ”These people are going to teach young minds civic sense. Will they behave like they when they go abroad? Shameful.” Another slammed the organisers and wrote, ”What a humiliating way to treat the teachers. They are humans, teachers are God, and the way they distributed the plates was like giving pieces of food to animals. Was it not planned.”

See more reactions:

These people are going to teach young minds civic sense. Will they behave like they when they go abroad? Shameful. — Ramani C A (@ramani_c_a) May 10, 2022

This clip should be sent to everyone that attended and should make them stand out for their behavior, these people are the guides of future generations and if they behave like this then forget it. Make them aware of their shortcomings. @meet_hayer — India News (@News4u0) May 10, 2022

If this is the way they behave how are they going to discipline children. I strongly feel Punjab govt. should begin Happiness class, yoga, meditation sessions for teachers first. This is a result of unhealthy mind. — Shubha (@shubhasrivats) May 11, 2022

There need to be etiquette classes in school.

Teachers who don't know the basics of courtesy and etiquette, should be put through training classes. Then they won't make asses of themselves when they're abroad. — ਹੱਲ (Solutions) (@aazaadee) May 11, 2022

Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister for announcing to send school principals teachers abroad for sharpening their skills, another tweet said, “Instead of sending them to abroad for teaching training, the government first give them classes of personality skills. Shameless lunch break of teachers yesterday after meeting CM Bhagwant Mann.”

“Looks like they have been starving for many days or probably did not want to miss a free lunch!” added another tweet.