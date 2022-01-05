Viral Video: The Guinness World Records Instagram page regularly shares throwback videos and photos showcasing several mind-blowing world records. Their latest video features an amazing feat by a woman hailing from Punjab. On January 4, the page shared an clip of Asha Rani who stunned everyone by pulling the heaviest truck by her hair.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gets Words From Late Father’s Letter Embroidered on Her Wedding Veil | Watch

In the video, a 12,000 kg double-decker bus can be seen fastened to Asha’s braids tightly, on the sets of ‘Lo Show dei Record’ in Milan, Italy. She pulls the bus carefully and after achieving the world record, Asha broke down in tears. The video of her setting a world record was shared on the official Instagram profile of the Guinness World Records “Heaviest vehicle pulled by hair (female) 12,216 kg (26931.67 lb) by Asha Rani,” reads the caption. According to a blog by Guinness World Records, Asha Rani had achieved the feat in 2016.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral and garnered over 55,000 likes and several comments lauding Asha’s unique strength and ability. One user wrote, ”Need a story behind their powers,” while another commented, ”Ok I get it strong hair, but she would also have to be incredibly strong in the legs.”

Notably, Rani also seven current Guinness World Records titles for her impressive and unconventional weightlifting. She had previously demonstrated her record-breaking strength in Leicester, UK, in 2014, when she set a new world record for the heaviest weight lifted with both eye sockets (female) — 15.15 kg. In 2013, Asha smashed again record by pulling a 1,700-kg vehicle with both ears in Leicestershire, UK.