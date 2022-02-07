Viral Video: It’s no secret that Punjabis absolutely love bhangra, so much so that they can’t stop themselves from grooving whenever they listen to those irresistible dhol beats. The same happened with a Punjabi woman who broke into bhangra dance in her kitchen when her family members suddenly entered the house with a dhol and boom box. The video was posted by Gagandeep Singh Anand, a music producer based at California, who surprised her mother with her favourite song ‘Dhol Jageero Da.’ As he enters the kitchen playing the dhol, his mother is pleasantly surprised and starts clapping. She then breaks into bhangra and and shows off her energetic and impressive moves, enjoying each second. A living example of the saying that age is just a number, the video clip shows the woman acing the dance steps perfectly. She is left disappointed at the end when the music stops, as she wanted to dance more.Also Read - Viral Video: French Dancers Groove to Kacha Badam Song, Nail The Hook Step | Watch

The video is captioned, ”Momma’s favorite song.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and people love her energy and innocence. One user wrote, ”OMG THIS IS THE CUTEST THING EVER! So much joy!” Another commented, ”This brought me so much joy. Please throw her a dance party.” A third wrote, ”Omg I loved her dance😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️she looked so happy.” Another said, ”That brought life! 🙌 her excitement and energy..wow. Thats very special. Also, nice Dhol skill!!

