Viral Video Today: An adorable video of a little puppy distracting a toddler is going viral on social media and there's a special reason behind it. The video was shared on Instagram by the page by Pubity and has over 2 million views. "The puppy marching off with the candy in the background," the video caption reads.

In the video, the little girl can be seen walking with a candy in her hand, while a cute little puppy tries to grab her attention. As the video progresses, the puppy can be seen making continuous attempts to steal the kid's candy from her hand and is finally able to do so, leaving the little girl in tears.

The video shows the puppy cleverly distracting the little girl for a moment which makes her drop her candy, which the dog then steals from her and runs away. This leaves the toddler in tears, but the puppy can be seen wagging its tail out of joy in the background. Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

What do you think of the video?