Viral Video: Not just humans, animals too can perceive and understand a wide range of emotions. Dogs, especially, are wonderful companions and also loving and kind. A video going viral shows how a puppy German Shepherd welcomes little baby kittens in the most adorable way. The video shows the mama cat lying on a bed with her newborn kittens. A puppy German Shepard walks in and adorably looks at the kittens with curiosity. The owner then helps the dog climb on the bed, looks at the kittens lovingly and sniffs them. He also licks the mama cat to show his affection towards her. The dog's gentle and wholesome reaction has moved the hearts of social media users.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Pawtisfaction. The video was captioned as, ”Doggie was so gentle & cat mama was secure.”

The video has gone viral, with people saying that humans have a lot to learn from animals. One user wrote, ”ABSOLUTELY precious,” while another commented, ”Omg if you haven’t smiled today this will do put an instant smile in your face.” A third wrote, ”Awwww she’s making sure he’s gentle mamma cat is very smart.” A fourth commented, ”I swear pets are better than people. So gentle.”

