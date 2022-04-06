Viral Video: A video is going viral on social media that is just too cute for you to miss today. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and has received almost 1 lakh views. “Innocent is, Innocent does,” the forest officer tweeted with the video.Also Read - Little Girl Applies Makeup to Look Like Her Pet Dog, Adorable Video Will Leave You Smiling | Watch

The video shows an adorable little girl wearing a pink and purple outfit. She can be seen playing in a playground with a little black puppy who is way too excited to play with her. The girl is seen picking up the puppy and putting him on a platform where he can walk himself to the pink slide for toddlers. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl From Chhattisgarh Sings Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye in Soulful Voice. Watch

The girl runs to the front of the slide as the puppy slides down while wagging his little tail. The girl catches the puppy and he jumps on her feet and wags his tail in excitement as she bends down to pick him up again. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Rocks The Internet With Her Amazing Dance on Badshah's Jugnu | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Innocent is,

Innocent does💕

(VC:Figen) pic.twitter.com/8mODlAXRm3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 4, 2022

Netizens were in love with how cute the two were and couldn’t get enough of how well the dog understood the girl’s cues and played with her. “Dogs are much better than humans, they love, they care and reciprocate (sic),” a Twitter user commented. “How sweet…very smart dog..animals understand everything..same doing like human kid…very sweet and amazing bcoz dog is doing same like our kids…,” another user replied. Here are some of the comments from the post:

How sweet…very smart dog..animals understand everything..same doing like human kid…very sweet and amazing bcoz dog is doing same like our kids… — SMILE (@SMILE15SEP) April 4, 2022

Dogs are much better than humans, they love, they care and reciprocate — Anil Cherukara (@Anilcherukara) April 4, 2022

Wow !! Amazing the puppy has learnt exactly what to do, reason , the trainer has complete faith in the pupil. — Gauri Hajela (@GauriHajela) April 4, 2022

So adorable — swati (@FlankerFoxy) April 4, 2022

Affection becomes very good bless of any creatures of this world. — Sharad Swarnkar (@SharadSwarnkar1) April 5, 2022

Every part of nature play together with us if we have innocent love and faith with them — abhishek gupta (@abhishakranu) April 5, 2022

What do you think of the video? Adorable, isn’t it?