Viral Video Today: Residents of this city witnessed an odd sight recently when they saw a dog riding a horse. The unusual sight reminded netizens of the popular cartoon PAW Patrol as the dog looks it's acting like police while standing on top of a horse. Indian netizens, meanwhile, compared it to Majnu bhai's painting, where in the Bollywood film, Anil Kapoor paints a donkey standing on top of a horse.

For those who are not familiar with the concept of PAW Patrol, it is a Canadian TV series about a boy named Ryder who manages a team of talking puppies who run emergency services for a town called Adventure Bay. The Pups at Work (PAW) also end up rescuing a pony in one episode. This is why the dog riding a horse reminded netizens of the cartoon series.

The video was uploaded on Twitter by the page 'Yoda4ever'. It has received over 316k views and 18k likes. The video shows an adorable puppy standing on top of a horse by itself while the horse can be been riding through a city and even stopping at a red light like cars. It is not clear whether the animals were unattended or not but since they were being filmed, it is likely that they were accompanied by a person.

Watch the viral video below:

How weirdly adorable is this?!