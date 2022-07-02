Viral Video Today: You might think rabbits are scared of other pets but they are social animals actually that love being around other house pets. They can quickly become best friends pet cats and dogs as long as they are well behaved. Who would have thought a rabbit and a dog would make the cutest friends ever?! This little puppy likes rabbits so much that he believes himself to be a bunny.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Little Girl Does Her Makeup, Ending is Too Funny to Miss. Watch

The clip was posted on Twitter by the page 'buitengebieden' which regularly shares cute and funny animal videos. In the video, a brown puppy is hopping around with a black rabbit in a house. Thinking that he is a bunny himself, the puppy could be seen adorably hopping behind the rabbit, copying his movements. The duo looked just too cute to handle as they played and hopped around together.

Netizens absolutely loved the video and commented saying that it was just what they needed today to make them smile. The video has received over 11.8 million views, 537k likes and 70k retweets.

Watch the viral video below:

Super cute, wasn’t it?