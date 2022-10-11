Viral Video: Even after 10 months of its release, the craze of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is unbeatable & unstoppable! The film has created a trend all over the masses that saw everyone dancing to its peppy songs, or imitating its dialogues. The Pushpa fever has now made its way all over to New York, as city mayor Eric Adams was seen doing Allu Arjun’s iconic hand gesture. Adams recently attended an event organized by the Telugu community in the city where he interacted with the people and also celebrated the festival of Batukamma with them.Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Steals Drain Cover From Road, Netizens Say Kuch Safe Nahi India Main. Watch

In a video shared on Twitter, Adams was seen striking the iconic 'Jhukega Nahi' pose along with Indian actress Anasuya Bharadwaj at Times Square. The session was organized by the Telugu association of North America. Fanpage PushpaTheRule shared the clip on social media and wrote, "Thank you @NYCMayor for Showing Your Love towards Our Indian Film #Pushpa ❤️ !Special Thanks and Congratulations to our@anusuyakhasba gaaru and #mangli for making the event grand Successful."

NYC MAYOR DOES THE ICONIC PUSHPA POSE: WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Earlier this year, Allu Arjun had attended the 40th Annual India Day Parade along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy in New York. He also met the New York Mayor Eric Adams there, and taught him his Pushpa hand brush signature move.

Makers of Pushpa have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas next year, titled, Pushpa: The Rule.