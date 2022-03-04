Viral Video: Needless to say, the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has now become a household name in India. The craze for the movie has completely taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. Be it any event or a function, the occasion is incomplete without dancing to Pushpa songs. Now, a hilarious video has aptly captured the Pushpa fever and the clip is sure to make you laugh.Also Read - Viral Video: UP Cop Carries Elderly Woman to Poll Booth in His Arms, Wins Hearts | Watch

The video shows a group of baaratis dancing to Srivalli together, and the hilarious way in which they imitate Allu Arjun’s moves will leave you laughing. As they perform the hook step, people around them are thoroughly confused as to what is happening.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, with many posting laughing emojis in the comments section. ”Wow! Pushpa the Fire. I hadn’t seen such a craze of any movie so far. Children, youth, men women even foreigners too get crazy,” one user commented. Another joked, ”Ye toh zombies ki tarah kar rhe hain.”

See more reactions:

Wow! Pushpa the Fire. I hadn't seen such a craze of any movie so far.

Children, youth, men women even foreigners too get crazy. — Sanjay Jain (@SanjayJ81405704) March 3, 2022

Hidustan me jab tak cinema h..log aise hi krte rahenge — Ab (@iamARanjan) March 3, 2022

Ye toh zombies ki tarah kar rhe hain….🤣🤣🤣 — A. Sakshy (@AnanyaSakshy) March 3, 2022

Sab pushpa bn gye — Manish Pal (@ManishP43719300) March 3, 2022

Wow❤️ — #Mohit Yadav 3132 (@my359050) March 4, 2022

Directed by Sukumar, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.