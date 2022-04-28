Viral Video: It’s been months, but Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is still making waves on the internet. The craze for the movie has completely taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. Now, a Pushpa fan from Kashmir has recreated one of the movie’s most iconic dialogues and it is sure to amuse you.Also Read - Viral Video: School Girl Teaches English Teacher How To Dance On Haryanvi Song. Watch

The man, who is a flower seller, is seen recreating the famous dialogue “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hu main, Jhukunga nahi. (Did you think that I am a flower due to my name? I am fire, not a flower), in his own quirky style. In the video, he can be seen standing on a boat full of colourful flowers at the picturesque Dal Lake.

A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, ”Flower Nahi, Fire Hai Mein.”

Watch the video here: