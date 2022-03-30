Viral Video: It’s been months, but Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna is still making waves on the internet. The craze for the movie has completely taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. Now, a hilarious video has aptly captured the Pushpa fever and the clip is sure to make you laugh. On a funny note, it seems that chimpanzees also love the Pushpa song Srivalli.Also Read - Mumbai Police Band Plays Pushpa Viral Song Srivalli, Impresses Social Media Users | Watch

In a video going viral on the internet, a chimpanzee can be seen recreating the hook step of the song Srivalli. The video shows a chimpanzee walking in a zoo when the song Srivalli starts playing there. The chimpanzee starts copying the style of Allu Arjun and starts grooving to the song. The video is so funny that you will be laughing after watching it.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Sanu (@dinesh_adhi)

The video has gone viral, with many posting laughing emojis in the comments section. The video has got millions of views and 1,158,960 likes so far. ”Kya bat bhai,” wrote one user, while another wrote, ”Puspa side effect on animals.”

Directed by Sukumar, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.