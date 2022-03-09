Viral Video: Needless to say, the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa – The Rise, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna has now become a household name in India. The craze for the movie has completely taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on its peppy songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. Even celebrities and sportspersons can’t resist the Pushpa fever. On Tuesday, badminton player and actor Vishnu Vishal’s wife, Jwala Gutta posted a video of her mother Yelan Gutta grooving to Srivalli.Also Read - Pushpa Fever: Baaratis Perform Hook Step of Srivalli, Video is Sure to Make You Laugh | Watch

The video shows Yelan nailing the hooks step of the trending song while smiling throughout. Jwala shared the video and wrote, ”Pushpa madness caught my mom also.”

Watch the video here:

Pushpa madness caught my mom also 🤷‍♀️😂😛@alluarjun 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDWh7ez1Fp — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) March 8, 2022

The video has goner viral and even Allu Arjun commented on the video with laughing and heart emoji.

😂😂😂❤️👍🏼 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 8, 2022

One user said, ”This is so sweet. #Pushpa is make his own kingdom on every ones mind-world🥰🥰

King of heart, Emperor of mind.”

So sweet 🇮🇳🙏👍 — Cricket Indian (@Neha_kumari18) March 8, 2022